DaBaby isn’t out and about as usual but he’s not letting being quarantine stop his creative flow. Today DaBaby posted a little behind the scenes video of his artist RichDunk’s new “Gas Gas” music video being filmed in a backyard in Charlotte, North Carolina. Da Baby posted the video without sound “to keep you b**** a** n***** from stealing sauce”. We’re excited to see the full vision come to life…
DaBaby Directing New Music Video In His Backyard was originally published on kysdc.com