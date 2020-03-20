Coronavirus
DaBaby Directing New Music Video In His Backyard

DaBaby isn’t out and about as usual but he’s not letting being quarantine stop his creative flow. Today DaBaby posted a little behind the scenes video of his artist RichDunk’s new “Gas Gas” music video being filmed in a backyard in Charlotte, North Carolina. Da Baby posted the video without sound “to keep you b**** a** n***** from stealing sauce”. We’re excited to see the full vision come to life…

 

[caption id="attachment_3788592" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: New York Daily News / Getty[/caption]   Well, talk about Karma. Only a couple of weeks into his 23-year prison sentence, disgraced Movie producer Harvey Weinstein tests positive with the CoronaVirus COVID-19. According to Deadline.com, Weinstein is one of two inmates in Wende Correctional Facility in Buffalo, New York to test positive. You can now add Weinstein to the list of celebs who have tested positive with CoronaVirus COVID-19. The list includes former NBA MVP, Kevin Durant, Actor Idris Elba, and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Oscar Winning Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, and more. You can see the running list below.

