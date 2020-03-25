The Megan Thee Stallion-Approved ‘Savage Challenge’ Is Helping Keep Us All Sane

It’s hard to be on social media and not see someone doing the “Savage Challenge” to Megan Thee Stallion’s new song. But it was a 19-year-old Air Force hopeful that created the dance that has since gone viral.

Keara Wilson has danced competitively for ten years and within one to two hours she created the dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” song that has been watched over 4.1 million times on Wilson’s Tik Tok and 4 million times on Meghan’s Instagram page.

Many have told Wilson that her dance has helped them cope with social distancing. Wilson says she hopes to “thank [Megan] for posting…and would love to be in her next music video and to teach her her dance face to face.”

https://www.instagram.com/theestallion/

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: