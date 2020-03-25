50 Cent Praises Pop Smoke & Shares Why He “Fell In Love” With Him

One thing that social distancing is giving us is celebrities doing more live videos and 50 Cent is no exception, he hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday to play some of his classic hits and talk about why he’s producing Pop Smoke’s posthumous album.

“I met him. We was talking, and I was like, yo. I’m watching him, right. He keep playing with his phone. These little n*ggas play with they phone all the time. I’m like yo, what the f*ck is wrong with this n*gga?” said 50, who realized Pop was taking notes as he was talking.

50 says that Pop Smoke wasn’t copying him, instead he was influenced by 50, “I fell in love with the n*gga at that point,” says 50.

50 continued sharing memories of Pop Smoke and gave fans some insight on what they could expect from Smoke’s upcoming album. 50 dropped some gems and spoke about Hip-Hop’s youth.

