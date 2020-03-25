Pleasure P Arrest Video Shows He Pulled Do-You-Know-Who-I-Am Card

In “do you know who I am” news, Pleasure P thought he could avoid arrest in Miami Garden recently when he posed the question to the police. “I don’t care who you are,” was the officer’s response.

According to a Checker’s employee, P got into a shouting match over his order and shoved a bag in her chest, pushing her, other employees agreed with her story.

Bodycam video show’s P pleading with the cops saying, “had a lot to lose” by being arrested. The Pretty Ricky singer was on the “Millennium” Tour featuring 90s artists.

Strangely, an Uber Eats driver pulls up during the video, which is a must-see.

