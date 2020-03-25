NJ Man Arrested for Coughing in Woman’s Face, Telling her he has Coronavirus

A New Jersey man is behind bars after he coughed on a grocery store employee before telling her he’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Free hold resident George Falcone, 50, has been charged with making terrorist threats, harassment and obstruction in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday in a Wegmans grocerty outlet in Manalapan, police say. The employee asked Falcone to step back, saying he was standing too close to an open display of prepared food, according to court documents. Instead, Falcone stepped forward and “purposely coughed” in her face, laughing. He then told her he’d been infected by the coronavirus, the documents reveal.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says people need to be considerate of each other during the coronavirus crisis and not “engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case.”

