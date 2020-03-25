1st US Child Dies from Coronavirus

In what’s believed to be the first juvenile coronavirus death in the U.S., a California youth has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Lancaster youth, who’s exact age and sex were not released, is among three people who died Monday evening in Los Angeles County, health officials reveal. Department of Public Health chief Barbara Ferrer says the child’s death is “a devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages.” She says of the three people who died, “one individual was a youth under the age of 18, and two other individuals were between 50 and 70 years old.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 1 percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. involve people 19 or younger. The Lancaster youth is the first of the small group to die. Los Angeles has now reported 11 deaths and 662 confirmed cases.

