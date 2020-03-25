Antonio Brown Claims His Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss Is Pregnant Again!

Antonio Brown was on Instagram Live allowing fans to ask questions and one of the questions was whether his baby mama, Chelsie Kyriss was pregnant.

The question is a bit of a surprise since Antonio and Chelsie’s relationship has been on and off. Antonio and Chelsie are on, for now, and he simply answered the question with a “yes.”

Brown and the mother of his children have been known to fight and argue on IG Live but back in February all that seemed to be a thing of the past when he popped the question to Chelsie and apologized to her publicly on Instagram.

