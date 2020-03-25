Philadelphia has officially made its COVID-19 count over 300 and is now at 342. Unfortunately the virus has been getting worse and in some cases have new symptoms like loss of smell and taste.

Listen Live

Pennsylvania as a whole is currently ranked #12. In the case of the matter Governor Wolf has requested for everyone to participate in social distance and only go outside if you need to. Recently member of the Philadelphia 76ers have been reported to have caught the Coronavirus as well. No names have been announced

Related: Pennsylvania Ranked #12 In Coronavirus Cases

BREAKING: Philadelphia ShopRite Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

Philadelphia COVID-19 Cases Are Now Over 300+ was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: