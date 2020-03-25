BREAKING: First Death Of A Philadelphia Resident From COVID-19 Has Been Announced

This just in the first death has been announced today due to the Coronavirus The Mayors Office Of Communications has sent out a press release .

Listen Live

In this statement Mayor Kenney says, “Our prayers are with the family and loved ones at this difficult time. The death of this resident is a reminder of the extremely serious nature of this pandemic. The unfortunate reality is that there will likely be more deaths as the number of cases grow. Which is why our Stay at Home order is essential. This virus is very real, and deadly. So when we tell residents to stay at home, to avoid even small gatherings on the street corner, we are not messing around.”

Our condolences go out to the victims family

Related: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Philadelphia COVID-19 Cases Are Now Over 300+

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: