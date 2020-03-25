As human beings, none of us know the exact date and time that we will leave this earth. Even if doctors diagnose us with a deadly disease or give us an estimated time limit to live, we never actually know when that moment will happen. For celebrities, whose private lives are already exposed for the world to judge, death garners massive amounts of media attention; especially when the death is very suspicious.

Famous death’s like the late, great Notorious BIG have yet to be solved after over 25 years later. On this day in 1997, Biggie’s second and final studio album Life After Death was released just sixteen days after the rappers death.

Today in 1997 Life After Death drops Lost chips on Lakers

Gassed of… pic.twitter.com/wcBIWRYaO0 — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) March 25, 2020

Whether the deaths are ruled ‘foul play’ or ‘accidental overdose,’ there’s always two sides to every eerie story. Check out our list of the 11 most mysterious celebrity deaths.

Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter

