Water, bread, toilet paper… what do you really need when heading to the grocery store in a time when the words coronavirus and COVID-19 are as common as “please” and “thank you?”

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now is the time to stock your fridge with delicious produce, grab your favorite meat and make sure your pantry is equipped with dry food options.

However, before you stock up ask yourself a few questions: Will this product last? Do I absolutely need this item?

Here are a few tips to take with you on your next trip to the grocery store.

Produce!

Apples

Grapes

Greens

Lettuce

Onions

Oranges

Potatoes

Meat!

Canned Fish (Tuna or Salmon)

Chicken Breast

Deli for Sandwiches

Ground Beef/Turkey

Dry Foods!

Applesauce

Cereal

Dried Fruit

Nuts

Pasta

Peanut Butter

Rice

Chips

Bread

Frozen Items!

French Fries

Fruits and Vegetables

Ice Pops

Meat

Pizza

Dairy!

Butter

Cheese

Eggs

Ice Cream

Milk

Yogurt

Beverages!

Coffee

Juice

Water

Wine

We know times are hard for everyone. With the loss of jobs, schools closing and the practice of social distancing it is important to include a little self-care. Find a few moments to do something just for you.

Here are a few things that nourish both body and mind!

Exercise

Arts and crafts

Books

Board games

Puzzles

We hope these simple tips and tricks can make for a much smoother trip to the grocery store this season.

We are here to help!

Latest…

Helpful Tips When Grocery Shopping During The COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Tradia with the Tea

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: