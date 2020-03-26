New & Now: Listen To Partynextdoor’s Newest Album ‘PARTY MOBILE’

The wait is over. Partynextdoor is drops his long waited album ‘PARTY MOBILE’. After a three year drought of no PND projects we finally get some new music! Last Party project was in 2017 ‘Seven Days‘ EP which had a special appearance of Rick Ross & Halsey.

The last official album we got from PND was in 2016 where he dropped P3. Earlier this year, Party dropped the single off ‘Loyal‘ featuring OVO’s head huncho Drake. The single has been a great warm up for the release of the project but now were ready for the whole album!

Listen to Hip-Hop 103.9 to hear Partynextdoor’s newest album PARTY MOBILE playing right NOW!

Listen to Partynextdoors newest album PARTY MOBILE: Click Here

Related: Drake Self-Isolates After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant

#ToxicChallenge: Kehlani Gives Us A Quarantine Style Twerk [Video]

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: