Kehlani’s “Toxic” Is the Sexiest Video of the Year

The Coronavirus pandemic had halted many artist’s plans for new releases. Kehlani, who had already released her newest single “Toxic,” was unable to shoot a video for the song due to quarantine restrictions.

Kehlani didn’t want to let her fans down so she improvised with a little red wine, okay a lot of red wine and her video editing skills.

Kehlani gave a sexy peep show for fans as she twerked to “Toxic,” the R&B singer had an outfit change, a smoke session and her directorial debut for the video.

“Toxic (quarantine style) out on youtube now. Created directed edited by me in my room in an hour thank u red wine,” wrote Kehlani aka “Hyphy Williams.”

