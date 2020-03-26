Quarantine Relief: Netflix Isn’t Foolin’ Around With Their April Releases

Netflix wants to make sure that your quarantine life is full of great visual content. The streaming platform is releasing a ton of new movies, documentaries and Netflix Originals for you to binge while you’re stuck in the house.

Starting April 1st, Netflix will release Jean Claude Van Dam’s Bloodsport, Lethal Weapon 1-4, The Matrix 1-3, The Social Network, and Taxi Driver.

Over 30 titles will be released at the beginning of the month with over 60 additional titles to be released by April 30th.

