Here is an opportunity for non-Tidal users to check out the streaming platform for free.

At Home with Tidal is a service available to both members and non members.

On Tidal you can see performances from Jay-Z, J. Cole, Beyonce and more.

The 12 hour stream for Hip Hop and R&B will air on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement Tidal said they are trying to help people get through these challenging times.

