As we’ve all had more time to sit and think, people are realizing that around November/December, some of them were very sick.

Meek Mill tweeted, I was extremely sick in December around Christmas with flu like symptoms…I lost 15 pounds and could barely move. Doctor never told me what it was.

He said he was so sick that an older person could have never survived.

