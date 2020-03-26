Alicia Keys Details Finding Herself In New Book

Alicia Keys reveals key moments in her life in a new book called, More Myself, where she discusses the “mask” she wore to be someone she wasn’t.

“I was building my life around this image of perfection, and it was really oppressive,” Keys told PEOPLE Magazine.

Keys details the absence of her father its impact as well as growing up bi-racial in New York.

Alicia also talks about some of her growing pains she faced as a young girl from getting fake IDs to losing her virginity. More Myself will be available on March 31st.

