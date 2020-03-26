D-Nice & Michelle Obama’s Voter Registration ‘Couch Party’ Is A Success

DJ D-Nice had another successful “Club Quarantine” on Wednesday evening. The DJ teamed up with Michelle Obama and “When We All Vote” for a voter registration “Couch Party.”

Mrs. Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative encourages people to register to vote and the event did just that with over 50,000 registering by 7 PM EST.

D-Nice quickly raised the bar 125,000, an easy target for the 50,000 people who signed up as volunteers to text people and get them to register.

Michelle Obama joined the party along with many other celebrities including, David Beckham, Rosario Dawson, Oprah and Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Lisa Rinna and even Will Smith joined in.

