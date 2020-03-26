National
Pelosi: $2.2T Relief Bill Will Pass on Friday

Law and Money

Source: Steve Mcsweeny / Getty

Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed Thursday that the massive $2.2 trillion Coronavirus relief bill will pass quickly through the lower chamber on Friday “with a strong bipartisan vote.”  Its expected that President Trump will sign the bill immediately.

The Hill says the bill will:

  • Give up to $1200 in cash payments for individuals and more for families
  • expand unemployment insurance by $250 billion
  • offer up more than $350 billion to small businesses affected by the outbreak
  • bail out industries like hospitality and airline industries with up to $500 billion
Paris Nicole

