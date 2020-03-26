Pelosi: $2.2T Relief Bill Will Pass on Friday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed Thursday that the massive $2.2 trillion Coronavirus relief bill will pass quickly through the lower chamber on Friday “with a strong bipartisan vote.” Its expected that President Trump will sign the bill immediately.

The Hill says the bill will:

Give up to $1200 in cash payments for individuals and more for families

expand unemployment insurance by $250 billion

offer up more than $350 billion to small businesses affected by the outbreak

bail out industries like hospitality and airline industries with up to $500 billion

