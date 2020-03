One of the most shocking deaths in Hip Hop occurred 25 years ago today (March 26th).

Eazy-E died from AIDS-related complications on this day in 1995.

Eazy made the announcement that he had AIDS roughly a week earlier sending sadness throughout the music industry and his fans.

Eazy was known for his hardcore rhymes as a solo artist and a member of N.W.A.

