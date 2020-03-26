The company just announced plans to immediately hire 50,000 people for full-time, part-time and temporary jobs, including store positions, home delivery drivers, distribution workers and customer service representatives.

CVS Pharmacy locations are remaining open during the COVID-19 crisis and in return they will be giving their workers bonuses of up to $500. Eligible recipients include pharmacists, store employees and managers. The company also announced it would give 24 hours of paid sick leave to part-time employees during the pandemic. Workers who test positive or need to be quarantined are also eligible for 14 days of paid leave.

“Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most. As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”—CVS CEO Larry Merlo

CVS Looking To Hire 50,000 Workers, Gives Bonuses To Employees Amid CoronaVirus Pandemic was originally published on kysdc.com

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: