Blueface Pays His Mom $1K To Smash Eggs On Her Head For Instagram

Social distancing is calling for people to get creative and Blueface came up with a way to entertain himself and his Instagram following by paying his mother $1,000 to smash eggs on her head.

“$1,000 an egg, or no deal,” his mother negotiated. Blueface didn’t take her deal and instead convinced her to take the original deal of a flat $1,000.

Blueface’s mother finally agreed but said if she gets a headache she wants $100,000.

As Blueface started smashing eggs on his mother’s head he changed his mind after two eggs and took back his money saying, “You know what, Ma, I’m not even gonna do that to you.”

