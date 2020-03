Megan Thee Stallion cleared up a few things about her twerking in a Genius interview.

Some people claim to be offended by Megan’s constant twerking and she quite frankly does not care.

She quotes “I love to shake by a**, it’s one of my favorite things to do”

Hot Girl Meg that’s not all she does, she goes to school, she raps, she’s a dog mom, she cooks and an awesome friend.

