Michelle Obama Opens up about Dealing with Coronavirus Outbreak

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared what her family’s doing to pass the time during self-isolation during a phone call to the Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday and said sticking to a routine is key for her family.

She said that daughters Malia and Sasha are studying at home since their college courses are now online and joked that “they gods were getting back” at her for recently boasting that she and the former prez were empty nesters.

Obama revealed that she and her family are worried “for the people who are suffering” due to the Coronavirus’ effect on the economy but did say that there is one positive note through all of this; that isolation has forced many of us to sit down and real conversations (although, she did admit her family’s been checkin’ out Netflix.)

