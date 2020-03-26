No, Kodak Black, Zendaya Doesn’t Want Your Colorist A**

Instead of being concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, the very reason why Kodak Black was transferred to Niagra Falls Country Jail from a Kentucky prison, the rapper somehow got his hands on a smartphone and is professing—again—his love for actress Zendaya, who probably doesn’t even know he exists.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to write “Me and Bae @Zendaya,” using a picture of a Lancome ad featuring the Euphoria star and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Take a look:

I guess he’s supposed to be Lupita.

At first, when our Deputy Editor Shamika Sanders showed me this picture, I just rolled my eyes and use words I can’t publish on this site if I want to keep my job. But the more it sat with me, the angrier I became because there’s a reason why he used this particular picture.

In any other world, he literally could have used the app Layout or Photoshop and created an image of him and Zendaya in it. I mean, it’s not like he has a lot to do right now. If Kodak doesn’t know how to do that, since he has a phone, which I’m still trying to figure out the how and the why’s of that, he could have texted a friend for help. But nah, instead he chose to try to defame Lupita, ONE OF THE BAAAADEST WOMEN ON THE PLANET, by trying to even play like the two resemble each other.

Lupita is not a man, and Kodak, not even if he was granted three wishes by a genie, could he remotely ever possess an ounce of the beauty, grace and flawless deeply-melanated skin that that Goddess of a woman has been blessed with. NEVER.

But to joke about Lupita being a man or him, because the two are not mutually exclusive, really gets under my skin. Since forever, there has been this dangerous on-going trope that colorists like Kodak like to perpetuate about dark-skinned women like Lupita, that somehow they are manly, unattractive and emasculating. Now, I don’t know about you, but denying and stripping away Lupita’s feminity, regardless of whether or not the person doing it looks like steaming garbage, is just, well, pure pathological self-hate.

(When Lupita said that colorism is the daughter of racism, she wasn’t lying.)

But it shouldn’t be too surprising given Kodak’s ignorant past. Remember in 2018 when he got eviscerated on social media for trying to drag Keke Palmer into his nonsense by claiming light skin women are his preference?

“Keke Palmer, she straight. I’d bag her, but I don’t really like black girls like that, sorta, kinda,” he said in a viral video.

Explaining and doubling down on his brown paper test ridiculousness, he added, “I love Black African-American women; it’s just not my forte to deal with a dark-skin woman. I prefer them to have a lighter complexion than me. #MyPreference #F*ckYou.”

Take a look:

Clearly, whoever gave him a phone and the passwords to his social media accounts—he’s been Tweeting too, y’all—should also be the same person to tell him that Zendaya would never, EVER, give someone like him, the time of the day.

Not just because he’s grossly unattractive on the outside, but that he’s a complete wildebeest on the inside. But for reasons unbeknownst to me, men like Kodak somehow have built up the blind confidence of a Trevante Rhodes, John David Washington or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and just refuse to acknowledge the phrase “she’s outta your league, bro.”

First off, Zendaya is a child of a Black Panther with a whole bunch of Black aunties who were also Panthers that rock afros and have no time for your bullsh*t. Also, in a time that demands that Black performers shut up and dance and athletes to shut up and play, the 23-year-old refuses to settle for the status quo and continues to keep talking about how Black lives matter. (You think y’all match politically?) And most importantly, she has no time for your colorist games, especially since it’s your pedestrian mentality she wants to rid our society and Hollywood from.

At 2018’s BeautyCon, the Oakland native was clear: “As a Black woman, as a light-skinned Black woman, it’s important that I’m using my privilege, my platform to show you how much beauty there is in the African-American community.”

Stressing, “I am Hollywood’s, I guess you could say, acceptable version of a black girl and that has to change.”

“We’re vastly too beautiful and too interesting for me to just be the only representation of that,” she continued. “What I’m saying, it’s about creating those opportunities, sometimes. You have to create those paths. And that’s with anything, Hollywood, art, whatever.”

Kodak, that path she is talking about is not one that will bring her any closer to you. If anything, it will be the path she’s running down to get the entire hell away from you.

So please leave our Queen alone. Go find you some exotical Instagram model who will fleece all of bank accounts and doesn’t care that you hate yourself, cause Zendaya ain’t the one. Thanks.

