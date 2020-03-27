Lamar Jackson Files Lawsuit Against Amazon

Baltimore Ravens quarter back Lamar Jackson is suing Amazon for allegedly selling unlicensed merchandise in his name.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accuses Amazon of advertising and selling unlicensed products bearing Jackson’s name and likeness both directly and by allowing third-party merchants to sell them using the site, causing “irreparable harm.”

Jackson is seeking an injunction ordering Amazon to stop selling the products as well as compensation for damages.

As of Thursday afternoon, Amazon has not filed a response with the court.

