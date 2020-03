Temple University Is Using The Liacouras Center As Hospital Space For COVID-19

Temple University has stepped up in helping the fight of the COVID-19. Mayor Kenney has announced today that Temple University will be using The Liacouras Center and other Temple facilities as hospital space for COVID-19 patients. As the Coronavirus has been growing at a rapid pace the amount of places to get treatment needs to grow as well.

Many facilities around the city of Philadelphia have stepped up as well in helping. Citizens Bank Park has been helping with drive thru tests for the Coronavirus as well as other places have been helping.

Big news for this Friday: Temple University has stepped up during this critical time. We reached an agreement to use The Liacouras Center and other Temple facilities as hospital space. #TempleMade #ThankYouPhilly pic.twitter.com/QhjxCN0leM — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 27, 2020

