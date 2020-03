A woman is suing French Montana accusing him of sexual battery.

The anonymous woman says she was given alcohol and raped during a party at Montana’s home 2 years ago.

She said she blacked out and was sexually assaulted while she was unconscious. She believes Montana was one of several men who took advantage of her.

Montana and his company Coke Boys Records are named in the suit.

