Drake and Rihanna exchanged friendly public fire on DJ Spade’s IG Live feed.

It happened on Wednesday in the comments section.

With both of the superstars watching, Drake commented by calling Rihanna by her real name. He said, “Robyn you can’t buy him A one hot spot. DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION.”

Rihanna replied, “Give drake some water.”

Rihanna and Drake interacting in the comments of DJ Spade’s Instagram live. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bi0EhyhPBr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: