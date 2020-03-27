Pictures Show Empty Disney World

An eerie set of pictures from Walt Disney World shows the impact of shutdowns due to COVID-19.

The aerial shots were taken earlier this week.

All of the areas that are normally bustling with people sit empty.

Disney shut down its parks worldwide as the pandemic rose to historic levels. Disney World’s parks, hotels and shopping areas have been closed since March 16th. There’s no word as to when the area will open again.

https://www.wesh.com/article/disney-closed-until-further-notice-coronavirus/31959749

