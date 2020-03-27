Meek Mill Pleads for Inmate Safety During COVID-19 Crisis

Meek Mill is advocating for REFORM Alliance’s new S.A.F.E.R. Plan and he’s encouraging fans to do the same in an effort to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

The S.A.F.E.R plan was released last week and detailed ways to keep inmates safe from spreading COVID-19.

Meek asked fans to contact their governor to ask them to protect people behind bars from the Coronavirus. Currently inmates in Ohio, New York and New Jersey who are non-violent and those that are sick have been granted early release.

