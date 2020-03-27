Dr. Dre’s Album ‘The Chronic’ Has Been Inducted into the Library of Congress

A big congrats to Dr. Dre! His first solo album The Chronic is now part of the National Recording Registry and has been inducted into the Library of Congress.

Why The Chronic? A spokesperson for the Library of Congress said, The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape. It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time. We received over 800 nominations this year for culturally, historically or aesthetically significant recordings to add to the registry. As Genres and formats continue to expand, the Library of Congress is committed to working with our many partners to preserve the sounds that have touched our hearts and shaped our culture.

