Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsGossip

Quavo Says Migos Is Working On “Culture III” While Social Distancing

Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATLPics / Radio One

Migos knows that we will need something to dance to when the pandemic cools off.

Quavo told Billboard that the group is still working on their next album.

He said Migos has been to the studio to work on Culture III then right back home.

Quavo continued saying, “Of course, the business has slowed down because we perform in front of masses of people. Dropping music and all that, it’s at a standstill right now with us because we need to go out there and touch the people to push our albums to make our music work.”

Paris Nicole

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Headlines
Close