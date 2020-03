Drake has dabbled in movies and television series’ since the very beginning of his career and now he’s working to produce “The 48 Laws of Power” series with the help of Jason Shrier and Zack Hayden.

The series will have 48 episodes that will focus on each law and Drake will produce one episode that focuses on all 48 laws.

Robert Greene’s “The 48 Laws of Power” was published in 1998 and continues to be a fan favorite of book lovers and celebrities like Drake.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: