So You Think You Know R&B? Take This QUIZ To Find Out

Everyone thinks they’re an expert of something until it’s time to be put to the test —especially when it comes to music. Besides Youtube, there aren’t a lot of outlets where you can go back and do your history on music that isn’t mainstream, bubble gum Pop. Which is why the recent Instagram Live battles between some of our favorite artists have been so impactful to the culture.

It started with the hip hop beat battle that we’ve been waiting for for years with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. But there can’t be a music battle representing the culture without paying an ode to good ole Rhythm and Blues. Over the weekend, two of the biggest songwriters of our generation, The Dream and Sean Garrett, went head to head playing some of their greatest classics for the world to see.

This The-Dream Vs. Sean Garrett battle on Instagram live is the best thing to come out of lockdown so far. Maybe the best digital moment of the culture to date. — Anwobo 💀 (@Anwobo) March 29, 2020

Lots of folks left the live talking about Sean Garrett’s weird antics — but the music and memories it brought back was unlike anything we’ve ever experienced before on.

The category is: BEYONCÉ 🐝 Sean Garrett and The Dream battling it out for best hit song. A compilation. pic.twitter.com/TETztmvB5Y — 𝐉𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 ✞ (@beyoncepeaches) March 29, 2020

The following day, the R&B battle train just kept moving with Neyo vs. Johnta Austin. Talk about grown and sexy.

neyo vs johnta austin may be the best thing we’ll see all year. that shit was insanity at its finest. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) March 30, 2020

Some folks are just learning that certain artists wrote certain songs, or that certain artists had so many bangers.

That Neyo vs Johnta Austin battle was a classic. A lot of people learned who Johnta was today if they didn’t know already. They both won. — MAL (@MAL___) March 30, 2020

Which poses the question, how much do you really know about R&B? Take the quiz below and check your R&B level of expertise by matching the lyric with the correct song.

