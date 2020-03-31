Saudia Shuler Gave Out 5,000 Pounds Of Free Food In North Philadelphia

Saudia Shuler Owner of Country Cookin’ has stepped up in helping during this time in need. Due to many grocery stores being empty has left many families in panic. Shuler, and many other generous souls got together to pass out free food to the city of Philadelphia. Country Cookin’ has been a food staple in Philly for many years as well as Saudia has been continuously giving back to her community.

Country Cookin’s founder took to Instagram speaking about the emergency food bank saying, “Please bring ur shopping carts to. @countrycookin1 There will be an Emergency Food Bank today @ Country Cookin. Sponsored by Keeta @her.very.best the CEO of @freemealsphilly and Saudia Shuler CEO of Country Cookin. @her.very.best has 5000 pounds of food coming in today!! Bring your family • kids • and carts to help you take home the food you need. There will be additional donation from @ed_squeaky of @k12foods of 1000 pounds of child friendly breakfast and healthy snacks.

We thank @her.very.best and @ed_squeaky for coming back to the hood to help me feed our community!!! We are all from #northphilly and love y’all!!! Thank u @yochampagnes21 for ur donation”

