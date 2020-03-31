Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Divorcing John Legend After Quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing people to spend a lot of time together at home.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been doing their best to pass the time with their kids including doing a stuffed animal wedding ceremony. Gossip site PopSugar reported on it saying, “Can’t believe we’re typing this, but John Legend covered Selena Gomez at a stuffed animal wedding.”

A fan misread the Instagram post and commented saying, “Popsugar, don’t you EVER DARE AGAIN post a photo of John and Chrissy and write ‘can’t believe we’re typing this…’ I THOUGHT THEY WERE BREAKING UP. MY HEART LEPT OUT OF MY CHEST. I CANNOT HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW.”

Teigen saw the comment and joked, “Oh we are also def breaking up after we can leave the house.”

