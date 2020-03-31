ESPN Moving up Highly Anticipated Michael Jordan Documentary

LeBron James spoke for all of us when he tweeted “April 19th can’t come fast enough!” Netflix and ESPN have finally announced a date for the documentary on NBA legend Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Bulls.

The Last Dance is going to run over five consecutive Sunday nights beginning April 19th. Each night will feature two hours of the 10-part docuseries.

ESPN was planning to release the documentary in June to coincide with the NBA Finals but…you know…Coronavirus.

