B. Simone Shares A Pic With Her New Man- Could it be DaBaby?

Social influencer B. Simone is known for her funny posts on Instagram and TikTok but it’s her serious infatuation with DaBaby that has people taking her seriously.

B. has had a major crush on the North Carolina rapper, she even staged a fake wedding with a cardboard cutout of DaBaby last Halloween.

The Wildin’ Out star often talks about the day she’ll be joined with DaBaby and now it seems that she’s manifested her man.

In a picture posted to B. Simone’s Instagram a mystery man is seen hugging and grabbing B’s cakes and eagle-eyed fans noticed that the mystery man had the same hand tattoos as DaBaby.

Could B. Simone finally bagged her man? Do you think DaBaby and B. Simone make a good couple?

