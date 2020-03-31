Juwanna Mann’ Star Arrested for Stealing Groceries

‘Juwanna Mann’ star Miguel Nunez Jr. has been arrested for stealing groceries.

See, what had happened was Nunez was shopping at Ralph’s Supermarket and when he went to pay for his $200 in groceries, his card was declined.

Nunez Jr. messed up when he decided to not let that stop him from taking the groceries and walking out of the store.

A few days later Nunez had the audacity to go to the same store and get more food and that’s when he was put under a citizen’s arrest and the police arrived.

In light of all that happened, the 55-year-old announced on his social media that he was donating $1000 in groceries to the elderly.

