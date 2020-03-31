PNB Rock Shares A Picture Of His Daughter Xuri

This week it has been baby frenzy! First Drake stopped hiding his baby from the world or the world from his baby (however way you wanna say it). PNB Rock joined the baby frenzy and posted a video of his baby girl Xuri.

Let us tell you now, she is adorable! Everyone including Rock is in quarantine the only difference is PNB has some new company wrapped up in love! Congrats to Rock and his family for the baby girl!

