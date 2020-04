Drake says he was “ashamed” to have had a baby with a porn star he’d only met two times.

Earlier this week Drake released pictures of his son, Adonis, who he fathered with Sophie Brussaux. The controversy surrounding Drake’s son came to a head when Pusha-T exposed the news to the world in his “Story of Adonis” track.

Drake says that a delayed DNA test caused him to pause on admitting that he had a child. He later told his side of the story on his “Emotionless” track.

