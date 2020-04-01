Team Behind Coachella Tents Pivots to Building Coronavirus Triage Tents

How about some good news! The stage and tent makers behind Coachella are now saving lives by building tent cities in response to Coronavirus in California.

Choura Events and Gallagher Staging are working across the state to construct on-site triage tents for people battling the Coronavirus.

“If I didn’t know how to do Coachella, I couldn’t do this hospital, I saw patients coming in here and saw what they looked like. This is real, and we’ve got to move,” Choura told The LA Times.

Gallager’s 14 man team is thankful for being able to put their skills to work, he said, “I’ve been more fulfilled over the last few weeks than over the last decade. It’s very meaningful to feel like you’re part of saving a life.”

