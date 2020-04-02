Free Food Locations In Philadelphia During COVID-19

Families will receive six meals per student—3 breakfasts and 3 lunches according to phila.gov

These site are open only on Mondays & Thursdays from 10AM-12PM

Here is the list of free food banks in the city of Philadelphia:

People’s Emergency Center: 3750 Lancaster Ave. (19104)

Philadelphia Citadel: 5830 Rising Sun Ave. (19120)

West Kensington Ministry: 2140 N Hancock St. (19122)

Philadelphia Temple: 1340 Brown St. (19123)

Roxborough Church: 8232 Ridge Ave. (19128)

Upper Room Baptist Church: 7236 Ogontz Ave. (19138)

Resurgence Church: 1738 West Atlantic St. (19140)

Mitchell Elementary School: 5500 Kingsessing Ave. (19143)

Christ Church South Philly: 229 Moore St. (19148)

Opportunity, Inc.: 5900 Lansdowne Ave. (19151)

Delaware Valley Fairness Project: 2646 Kensington Ave. (19125)

Philadelphia Tabernacle: 3150 North Mascher St. (19133)

Salvation Army, Philadelphia West: 5452 Arch St. (19139)

Feast of Justice: 3101 Tyson Ave (19149)

Miles Mack Recreation Center: 732 N. 34th St. (19104)

Hank Gathers Recreation Center: 2501 W. Diamond St. (19121)

Cohocksink Recreation Center: 2901 Cedar St. (19134)

Hunting Park Recreation Center: 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave. (19140)

Christy Recreation Center: 728 S. 55th St. (19143)

Happy Hollow Recreation Center: 4800 Wayne Ave. (19144)

Wharton Square Playground: 2300 Wharton St. (19146)

Murphy Recreation Center: 300 W. Shunk St. (19148)

East Passyunk Community Recreation Center: 1025 Mifflin St. (19148)

Pelbano Recreation Center: 8101 Bustleton Ave. (19152)

Palmer Recreation Center: 3035 Comly Rd. (19154)

Mitzvah Food Program – KleinLife: 10100 Jamison Ave. (19116)

Dare to Imagine Church: 6610 Anderson St. (19119)

Shekinah SDA: 531 Chew Ave. (19120)

Association of Former Gang Members: 2204 N. 19th St. (19121)

Holy Spirit UMC: 1441 E Hunting Park Ave. (19124)

Keep the Faith Ministries: 1906 Harrison St. (19124)

Parkside Association: 1719 N. 52nd St. (19131)

Village of Arts and Humanities: 2544 Germantown Ave. (19133)

Richard and Friends: 1916 E. Venango St. (19134)

Triumph Baptist Church: 1648 W. Hunting Park Ave. (19140)

Giving Heart Ministries: 6506 Elmwood Ave. (19142)

Young Chances: 2703 Tasker St. (19145)

SEAMAAC: 1711 S. Broad St. (19148)

Mizpah SDA: 4355 Paul St. (19124)

Christian Compassion CDC: 6150 Cedar Ave. (19143)

