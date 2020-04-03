Before Drake Released ‘Toosie Slide,’ He Turned to a Few Dancers for Help

Drake has released his newest single, “Toosie Slide,” with the help of Toosie, Ayo & Teo, and Hiii Key, who premiered the song on Tik Tok ahead of the release.

Teo revealed that the dancers were supposed to appear in a music video for the song but it got sidelined due to the Coronavirus.

On Thursday, April 2nd, the dancers took to FaceTime to explain how Drake enlisted them for a TikTok video demonstrating the song. The famous Internet dancers came up with the song in 45 minutes.

Toosie says that the Coronavirus pandemic has worked in their favor, “You have nothing else to do. You might as well do the ‘Toosie Slide’ in the house. You can’t go nowhere,” says Toosie.

