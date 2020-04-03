Philly Cops Now Issuing $100 Fine For Breaking The Stay-At-Home Order

Related: Meek Mill Helps Slain Teen’s Mom Push for ‘Respect’ Between Cops and Citizens

If you haven’t already gotten the memo to stay at home, it could cost you!

Cops in Philadelphia can now issue citations to those violating social distancing guidelines.

On Tuesday, City Managing Director Brian Abernathy announced that those who are not essential workers, or who are not performing essential tasks like buying groceries, can be fined up to $100 for violating Gov. Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

The city’s latest penalty aims to specifically target Public group gatherings since coronavirus cases in Philadelphia have climbed to over 1,852 .

Gov. Wolf has since then extended the stay-at-home order to all counties in Pennsylvania.