Oprah And Stedman Finally Reunited After He Was Quarantined

Oprah and Stedman spent two weeks apart in quarantine against the Coronavirus. Stedman lived in the guest house and had meals delivered by Oprah, which she left on the doorstep.

Oprah, who had pneumonia last year, is at greater risk of contracting the Coronavirus which was concerning Stedman, who had just returned home from traveling.

During the two weeks the couple would have “love chats” through the window and now that their self-isolation is over, they can now “love chats” together with a sit down dinner for two.

When asked how he felt being out of quarantine Stedman said, “I’m free. Thank God Almighty, I’m free at last.”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: