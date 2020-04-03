Whether this police officer is serious or not his message was heard loud and clear. The officer is done being nice regarding the stay at home movement due to many people still not listening.

Listen Live

In result of that people are still spreading the virus rapidly due to them not even knowing they have it. The video shows how serious this epidemic is and the officer is just about done and is ready for everyone to not only hear him but to feel his words.

Check the full video below!

Related: Philadelphia Police Officer Calls A Group Of Teenagers The N Word [Video]

Quarantine Qhronicals: Siblings Prank Their Dad Into Believing They Shattered His TV [Video]

Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: