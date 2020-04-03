Rapsody’s Goal Is To Be An Example Of Balance & Variety In Mainstream Like It Was For Her Growing Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rapsody had one of the most critically acclaimed projects of 2019 with her album EVE, but she still feels like she has a lot of work to put in. Growing up in a small town in North Carolina, she remembers seeing a more diverse group of black woman in the mainstream, and that is one of her goals is to play a part in recreating that balance.

She sat down with us to discuss her musical journey, signing with 9th Wonder and RocNation, and the desire to be an inspiration to other young women. She says she doesn’t have to reach millions of people, but if she can impact a large group of the younger generation, then she will be proud of that accomplishment.

If you didn’t know, she titled all her tracks on her last album after women she looks up too, and she breaks down to Angie Ange how that process came together and which women weren’t able to make the final project.

Her latest single “Afeni” is starting to get radio play, but if you are looking for an artist with that 90’s hip-hop aura, while still delivering dope metaphors and messages, Rapsody is definitely someone you should be listening too!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

