Jeezy Calls Out Trump For Being Ego Driven In Crisis

Jeezy appeared on MSNBC to talk about his EP, COVID-19, and Trump.

Jeezy made an appearance on MSNBC with Ari Melber where he discussed his decision to release new music during COVID-19.The rapper dropped his EP Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision on March 27.

He told Melber, “Motivation is key, inspiration is a must at times like this and music has done that for a lot of people.”

Jeezy then shared that he’s been lending a helping hand and giving back to those in need. He revealed that he has been delivering meals to nursing homes and those unable to leave their homes.

The Atlanta rapper also had some words for Donald Trump, in regards to his response to the pandemic in the United States.